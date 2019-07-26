Home

Sheila Bernice Anderson


1954 - 2019
Sheila Bernice Anderson Obituary
Sheila Bernice Anderson, 65 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 in Havre de Grace, MD. Born June 24, 1954 in Elkton, MD, she was the daughter of the late John Thomas and Julia Mary Roseberry Anderson

Sheila was employed as a contract specialist by the Aberdeen Proving Ground of Aberdeen, MD. She is survived by her brothers, Lewis R. Anderson and Richard C. Anderson; nieces, Julia Kay (Goddaughter) and Crystal Witt; nephews, John Thomas Anderson and Tyler Carey Anderson; five great nieces; four great nephews; three great great-nieces, another one due in October; one great great-nephew, another one due in September.

In addition to her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by her brother, Walter L. Anderson, and nephew, Todd Richard Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, August 3, 2019, 1 PM, at the New Life Faith Center of Port Deposit, MD. Pastor Shawn Johnson of the New Life Faith Center will officiate. Interment will be private.

The family invites friends and relatives to bring a covered dish for the gathering immediately following the memorial service.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

Published in The Cecil Whig on July 26, 2019
