Sheila Elizabeth Harvey, age 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born in Harrisburg, PA, on June 11, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Jennie Tolland Goetz.Mrs. Harvey was a retired bartender. She enjoyed crafting and gardening, especially her flowers.Survivors include her sons, Richard M. Harvey (Donna), Stony J. Harvey (Denise), and Jack M. Harvey, Jr., all of Elkton, MD; daughter-in-law, Robin Harvey, York, PA; sisters, Marie, Peggy, Rita, and Alice; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harvey was preceded in death by her husband, Jack M. Harvey, Sr.; children, Cecelia Powell and Robin Dale Harvey; and brother, Michael.Funeral service with interment in St. John's Methodist Cemetery, Elkton, will be private.