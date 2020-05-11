Sheila E. Harvey
1937 - 2020
Sheila Elizabeth Harvey, age 82, of Elkton, MD, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Born in Harrisburg, PA, on June 11, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Jennie Tolland Goetz.

Mrs. Harvey was a retired bartender. She enjoyed crafting and gardening, especially her flowers.

Survivors include her sons, Richard M. Harvey (Donna), Stony J. Harvey (Denise), and Jack M. Harvey, Jr., all of Elkton, MD; daughter-in-law, Robin Harvey, York, PA; sisters, Marie, Peggy, Rita, and Alice; 8 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harvey was preceded in death by her husband, Jack M. Harvey, Sr.; children, Cecelia Powell and Robin Dale Harvey; and brother, Michael.

Funeral service with interment in St. John's Methodist Cemetery, Elkton, will be private.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

Published in Cecil Whig on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 11, 2020
Thank you Donna and Ricky for taking such good care of a most Beloved Cousin. Sheila was fun, bubbly, very family oriented and deeply loved! Thoughts and Prayers are with all her children and grandchildren. She will be sorely missed. GOD Be with you all!
Patricia Rippeon
Family
