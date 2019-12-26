|
Shelby Jean Crone, age 77, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Born in Hanover, PA, on December 6, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Leatrice Heldibridle.
Mrs. Crone retired as a secretary from Perry Point Veterans Administration Hospital, Perry Point, MD. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, entertaining and having an active social life. Mrs. Crone also enjoyed cooking, traveling, and playing golf and board games.
Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Donald E. Crone; children, Tracey Schultheis, Wendie Brost, Kimala Smith, Dr. David Crone and Tammy Rieger; siblings, Carolyn Becker, Tammy Stem, Donna Winters, Sherry Snyder and Larry Heldibridle; and 11 grandchildren.
Private funeral service will be held at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, Bear, DE, with interment in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Amedisys Foundation, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 1, 2020