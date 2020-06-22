Sherry Lynn Moore, 53 of Elkton, MD, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Elkton she was born on February 6, 1967, the daughter of the late Louise A., Jr. and Shirley Fay (Day) Moore.
Sherry had formerly worked as a cook at the Tap Room, Chesapeake City, MD.
She is survived by a son: Raymond Cornett, Jr. and a daughter: Doris Faye Garnett both of Elkton, MD; and three brothers: Louis A. Moore, III, Ernest D. Moore and Richard N. Moore all of Elkton, MD. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Kyree, Lillian and Tyler.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning one hour prior to service.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
A lifelong resident of Elkton she was born on February 6, 1967, the daughter of the late Louise A., Jr. and Shirley Fay (Day) Moore.
Sherry had formerly worked as a cook at the Tap Room, Chesapeake City, MD.
She is survived by a son: Raymond Cornett, Jr. and a daughter: Doris Faye Garnett both of Elkton, MD; and three brothers: Louis A. Moore, III, Ernest D. Moore and Richard N. Moore all of Elkton, MD. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Kyree, Lillian and Tyler.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning one hour prior to service.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 22, 2020.