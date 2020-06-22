Sherry Lynn Moore
1967 - 2020
Sherry Lynn Moore, 53 of Elkton, MD, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Elkton she was born on February 6, 1967, the daughter of the late Louise A., Jr. and Shirley Fay (Day) Moore.

Sherry had formerly worked as a cook at the Tap Room, Chesapeake City, MD.

She is survived by a son: Raymond Cornett, Jr. and a daughter: Doris Faye Garnett both of Elkton, MD; and three brothers: Louis A. Moore, III, Ernest D. Moore and Richard N. Moore all of Elkton, MD. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Kyree, Lillian and Tyler.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning one hour prior to service.

Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 22, 2020.
