Sherry Lynn Sharon Lehr, of Perryville, MD, passed away on June 4, 2019. She was 68. Mrs. Lehr was born in White Salmon, Washington to John Arthur Sharon, Sr., and Della Mae Reeves Sharon.
Mrs. Lehr was the devoted wife of the late Timothy Wayne Lehr, Sr.; loving mother of Timothy Wayne Lehr, Jr., and his wife Wendy Ann Walton Lehr, of Port Deposit, MD; grandmother of Timothy Wayne Lehr, Jr., and MacKenzie Lehr. She was the sister of Debra Jean Richardson of Perryville, MD, Patricia Ann Scarff of Fort Worth, TX, and the late John Arthur Sharon, William Earl Sharon, James Dexter Sharon, Catherine Elaine Sharon, and Sandra Mae Braun.
Services were held Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Published in The Cecil Whig on June 12, 2019