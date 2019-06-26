|
Shirley A. Smith, 86, passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2019. She was born in Elkton, MD, on Feb. 4, 1933 to the late Noble and Irene Carter.
Shirley lived most of her life in Elkton, working many years at Colonial Jewelers and retiring from Petro Truck Stop in 2005 and moving to Myrtle Beach, SC.
She was predeceased by her parents, Noble and Irene Carter; a brother, George Carter; and her daughter, Colonel Brenda S. Reynolds.
She is survived by her sister, Nancy Arrants, of Middletown, DE; her daughters: Mona Dellinger (Gary), of Myrtle Beach, SC, with whom she lived; Christena Muxo (Steve), of Bear, DE; and Tina Claybaker. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.
A private internment will be held at a later date at Gilpin Manor Cemetery.
Published in The Cecil Whig on June 26, 2019