Shirley Marie Wright, age 80, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Born in Edmond, WV, on November 12, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Forest W. and Janie Smith McQuerrey.

Mrs. Wright had been a caregiver, and previously worked for RMR Corporation, Elkton, as a spot welder. She loved being with her family and was a member of Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed flower gardening and was an avid fan of the WWE.

Survivors include her children, Richard Day (Sharon), Havre de Grace, MD, and Diana Bickling (Tim), Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Chris Day (Anna), Timmy Day (Allison), Tiffany McDaniel (Chip), Keith Lockard, and James Bickling (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Owen, Aiden, Aubree, Harper, Billy, and Chase; and sister, Minnie Mae Perry, Elk Mills, MD.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert A. "Bob" Wright; and 2 brothers and 4 sisters.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church, Christine Road, Nottingham, PA, where visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Nottingham Missionary Baptist Church, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com Published in The Cecil Whig on May 22, 2019