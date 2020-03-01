Home

CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
Shirley "Fay" (Day) Moore


1950 - 2020
Shirley "Fay" (Day) Moore Obituary
Shirley "Fay" Moore, 69 of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at home.

Born in Bradshaw, WV on July 18, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Vernie (Osborne) Day.

She was a wonderful homemaker who enjoyed caring for her children and family.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 53 years: Ernest D. Moore; her children: Sherry Lynn, Louis A., III, Ernest Day, Jr. and Richard Norman Moore all of Elkton, MD; siblings: Janice Blakeley of North East, MD, Geraldine McCoy of Newark, DE, Kathleen May of North East, MD, Lawrence Church of Myrtle Beach, SC and Ralph Day of Rising Sun, MD; 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD with visitation beginning at 10:00 am.

Interment will follow services in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 4, 2020
