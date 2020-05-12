Sophie Josephine Trenary, age 76, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Hockessin, DE, on April 1, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Josephine Zdrojewski.Mrs. Trenary retired from Walgreens, Newark, DE, as a retail clerk. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and also enjoyed trips to Delaware Park and crabbing.Survivors include her sons, Robert Trenary, III (Margie) and Thomas Trenary (Jamie), both of Elkton, MD; siblings, Tony, Carl, Stanley, Irene, Betty, Elaine, and Maryann; 3 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Trenary was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Robert J. Trenary, Jr.Funeral service with interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, will be private.