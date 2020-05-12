Sophie J. Trenary
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sophie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sophie Josephine Trenary, age 76, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Hockessin, DE, on April 1, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Josephine Zdrojewski.

Mrs. Trenary retired from Walgreens, Newark, DE, as a retail clerk. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and also enjoyed trips to Delaware Park and crabbing.

Survivors include her sons, Robert Trenary, III (Margie) and Thomas Trenary (Jamie), both of Elkton, MD; siblings, Tony, Carl, Stanley, Irene, Betty, Elaine, and Maryann; 3 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Trenary was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Robert J. Trenary, Jr.

Funeral service with interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, will be private.

hickshomeforfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Interment
Gilpin Manor Memorial Park,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved