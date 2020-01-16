|
|
John A. Colvin Sr, 76, born August 13, 1943 in North East, MD, passed away Thursday, January 9th, 2020 in the comfort of his home.
John was a Reconnaissance Marine from 1961-1966 who served thirteen months in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed watching westerns and spending time with his loved ones. John had a passion for lawn care and installing drywall. He spent his free time shooting guns and collecting Marine Corps figurines and memorabilia. John was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, kind and compassionate spirit.
John is survived by his loving wife Rebecca Colvin of North East; son Michael Colvin of Elkton; son Shawn and wife Karen Colvin of Elkton; daughter Angelina Brown of Elkton; son John and wife Melissa Colvin of North East, as well as, twelve grandchildren and several great-grand children. John had three of his grandsons who followed in his footsteps, joining the United Stated Marine Corps. Shawn Jr. , John lll (Anthony), and Alan Michael.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 17, 2020