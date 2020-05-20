Stephanie Kirtscher
Stephanie Marie Kirtscher was born in Havre de Grace, Maryland on April 17th, 1992. She passed in North East, where she lived, Wednesday May 13th, 2020. Stephanie enjoyed spending time with friends and family and was planning on going to college for a degree in substance abuse counseling. She is survived by her son and daughter, Shane Hall Jr and Skylar Hall, brother, Floyd Muir, sisters Jackie Cook, Kelly Kirtscher, and April Wallers, as well as boyfriend Shane Hall.

Published in Cecil Whig on May 20, 2020.
