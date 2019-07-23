Home

Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Stephen B. Miller


1954 - 2019
Stephen B. Miller Obituary
Stephen Bernard "Doc" Miller, age 64, of Elkton, MD, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. Born in Alabama on November 22, 1954, he was the son of the late Leonard and Esther Miller.

A U.S. Army veteran, Mr. Miller was a laborer. He was a student of martial arts and enjoyed listening to country music, cooking, and photography.

Survivors include his siblings, Leonard Miller, Kimberly Miller, Michael Potter, Monica Potter, and Moronica Potter; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial service with military honors will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m.

Contributions may be made to Hicks Home for Funerals, P.A., in care of the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on July 24, 2019
