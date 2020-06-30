Stephen "Steve" Douglas Channell, age 78, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1942 in Baltimore, MD to the late Albert Channell, Jr. and Mary (Bailey) Channell.
Steve is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Joyce Channell; daughter, Theresa Channell Ramos and her husband, Brent; two sons: Stephen D. Channell, Jr., and his wife, Regina; and Paul Channell; step-son, Donald Moore and his wife, Lynn; step daughter, Kimberley Guerin and her husband, Richard; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Paula Broda, Phyllis Stanley, and Michelle Hensel and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents Steve was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Stewart and brother, Albert Channell III.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "Alzheimer's Association" or "American Heart Association" and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 259 E. Main St., Elkton, MD 21921. To send online condolence or to read the full obituary, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 30, 2020.