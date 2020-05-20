Stephen Quinter
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 18th 2020; Stephen W. Quinter, of Rising Sun; loving husband of the late Shirley Quinter; devoted father of Stacy Quinter and wife Christine, Dawn Neumeister and husband Stephen, Stephanie Franklin and husband Dan, Kelly Engle and husband Chris; cherished grandfather of Ryan Quinter, Jenna Neumeister, Alyssa Quinter, Dale Neumeister, Harper Engle and Zoe Engle; caring brother of Mary Nash, Vivian Wehberg, Alice Ralls, Beatrice Daywalt and the late Florence Quinter, Warren Quinter, Kenneth Quinter and Virginia Clarke; Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Stephen's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home - 8800 Harford Road, Parkville, MD 21234, on May 26th 2020, from 11:30-12:30 for a window visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice - 555 W. Towsontown Blvd, Towson, MD 21204.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved