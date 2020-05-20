On May 18th 2020; Stephen W. Quinter, of Rising Sun; loving husband of the late Shirley Quinter; devoted father of Stacy Quinter and wife Christine, Dawn Neumeister and husband Stephen, Stephanie Franklin and husband Dan, Kelly Engle and husband Chris; cherished grandfather of Ryan Quinter, Jenna Neumeister, Alyssa Quinter, Dale Neumeister, Harper Engle and Zoe Engle; caring brother of Mary Nash, Vivian Wehberg, Alice Ralls, Beatrice Daywalt and the late Florence Quinter, Warren Quinter, Kenneth Quinter and Virginia Clarke; Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.Family and friends will honor and celebrate Stephen's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home - 8800 Harford Road, Parkville, MD 21234, on May 26th 2020, from 11:30-12:30 for a window visitation.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice - 555 W. Towsontown Blvd, Towson, MD 21204.