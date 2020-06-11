Stuart Allen Dye
1944 - 2020
Stuart Allen Dye, 75 of North East, MD, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE.

He was born in Russell County, VA, on November 14, 1944.

Prior to his retirement, Stuart was a truck driver for Ray Logging, North East, MD. He was a member of North East Fire Company since 1977.

Survivors include his loving wife of 41 years: Carolyn (Lewis) Dye; his children: James Evertege of GA, Timothy Evertege of North East, MD and Beatrice "Nicki" Doughten also of North East; one sister: Betty Pickthorn of Miamisburg, OH; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Stuart was preceded in death by his mother: Ruby Dye; his brother: Henry Ray; and a granddaughter: Hannah Nicole Doughten.

Funeral service will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11:00 am at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning one hour prior to service.

Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 11, 2020.
