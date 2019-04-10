Cecil Whig Obituaries
Susan A. Russell Obituary
Susan A. Russell, 63, of North East, MD, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 8, 2019.
She was born in Wilmington, DE, on Feb. 10, 1956, the daughter of the late Robert and Louise (Carey) Andrews.
Susan is survived by two daughters: Jackie Russell Timme, of Rising Sun, MD; Jamie Russell (TJ Ward Jr.), of Charlestown, MD; four siblings: Diane Tubbs, of Bishopville, MD; Billy Andrews, of NC; Chrissy Dougherty, of KY; Eddie Andrews, of Rising Sun, MD; and her three grandchildren: Sophia, Dylan and Jay-Lynn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers: Jackie and Bobby Andrews.
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to "The Grandchildren of Susan A. Russell Memorial Fund", in care of Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 S. Main Street, North East, MD 21901.
For condolences, please visit: www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 12, 2019
