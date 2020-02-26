|
|
Susan Emma Moyer, age 88 of Milton, DE, passed away on February 25, 2020 peacefully at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center, Rising Sun, MD.
Born on September 19, 1931 in Charlestown, MD, she was the daughter of the late James L and Ogoretta (McCray) Lewis.
Susan enjoyed gardening, crocheting and cooking; however, her one true mission in life was to be a great mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Susan was preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Moyer, Sr.
Survivors include 1 brother, Libby Lewis: and 7 children: Linda (Robert) Brown, Rosemary (late Gary) Corron, Beverly (late Eddie) Poff, Marlene (Tom) Morris, Michael (Deborah) Jones, William (Laura) Moyer and Robert (Paula) Moyer. Susan was survived by 11 grandchildren, Larry, Lisa, Robbie, Karen, Sammy, Susan, Michael, Jacob, Maddie, Forrest and Murphy; as well as 8 great grandchildren, Sarah, Evelyn, SJ, Jonathon, Charlee, Ebin, Forrest Jr., and Ryleigh.
Preceded in death by her previous husband, Charles E. Jones; 6 siblings, James Lewis Sr., Mary Lewis, William Lewis, Modena Lewis, John Lewis Sr., and Clarence Lewis; and 1 grandchild, Charles Hall.
To everyone at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center and Amedisys Hospice Care who worked so hard and did so much to make Susan's last days as pain free and comfortable as possible, we can't thank you enough and will never forget all of you!
Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm.
Interment will follow services in Charlestown Cemetery, Charlestown, MD.
