Susan Keefer Harrigan, 88, died at her son's home in Clarion, Pennsylvania on September 30, 2020. Sue was born in Elkton, Maryland on May 28, 1932 to Jane Constable Keefer and Francis Manse Keefer. She grew up in Elkton and attended Elkton High School. In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Kenneth L. Harrigan, and her brother, Francis "Pete" Keefer. She is survived by her children, Susan "Leigh" Fleck (Jim Harrington), Newark, DE, Kenneth Harrigan (Elsie), Elkton, MD, and Michael Harrigan (Margaret), Clarion, PA. She leaves behind her grandchildren, Thomas Fleck, Sarah Harrigan Sarma, Emily Harrigan, Brian Harrigan, Phillip Harrigan, Rebecca Harrigan Zacherl, Elliott Glynn, Paige Harrigan and Jillian Harrigan; as well as her great-grandchildren, Julian Fleck, Lily Fleck, Lincoln Fleck, Layla Fleck, Lila Sarma, Zachary Sarma, Hadleigh Zacherl and Aria Harrigan.



Sue spent her early years in Elkton, in the joyful company of family and friends. She attended Elkton High School where she met the love of her life, Kenny Harrigan. As a military wife, Sue spent most of her adult life establishing homes for her family in their many travels, from; Elkton, to Chesapeake City, Delaware, New Jersey, South Carolina, Hawaii, Vermont and Tennessee. With each relocation, Sue's family was always her main priority. She was dedicated to creating an inviting home and a stable environment for her husband, her children, and the ever-present family pets. From Vermont to Hawaii and every place in between, Sue made and kept cherished friends. She was the family historian, always eager to share her wealth of information with her children and grandchildren. Sue was a gracious hostess and a fun-loving companion. She possessed a delicate beauty that often masked her strong will, determination, and formidable spirit. She leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion and she will be sadly missed by many.



Interment will take place at Elkton Cemetery, at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Episcopal Church in Elkton, or the ASPCA in care of the funeral home.



