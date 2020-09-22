1/
Susan Hintz
1952 - 2020
{ "" }
Susan Hintz, 67 of Chesapeake City, MD, went home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Hintz was born on October 14, 1952 in Montgomery County, PA, daughter of the late Thomas E. and Eleanor F. Donohue Neibauer. Susan was an active member of Calvary Chapel of Chestertown. She held a Bible Study of Prayer and Worship and a Bible Club for neighborhood children, she also was a mentor for elementary school children. She has lived in Cecil County for 29 years where she loved spending time with her family and flower gardening.

Mrs. Hintz is survived by her beloved husband and best friend of 29 1/2 years, Raymond E. Hintz; son, Joel J. Mattson of Jacksonville, FL; daughter in law, Jenny Mattson of Earleville, MD; granddaughters, Kiley and Abbie Mattson; and sisters Virginia Shemeley of Quakertown, PA and Rosanne Hampton of Bensalem, PA.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 26 from 11 to 1 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD, where funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Calvary Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Calvary Chapel of Chestertown, 11015 Augustine Herman Hwy. Chestertown, MD. 21620

Published in Cecil Whig on Sep. 22, 2020.
