|
|
Sylva Rebecca Reynolds Passi came into the world on November 14, 1933. She was the 5th child born to Eva M Reynolds and Horace Reynolds. She was a child of the depression and was delivered by a doctor in a "home' birth along Church Street in Elkton. She joined her siblings Edna, Marie, Harvey, Clinton and they were eventually joined by Sandra. The six children of Eva Mae lived a life of hard work and few possessions but shared a love for their mother that continues today thru the family of each of the Reynolds children.
Sylva met and married her high school sweetheart, Henry Passi, in 1950. They both attended Elkton High School and graduated in 1951 as the first class to complete a 12 year program. It is unclear if it was her beautiful singing voice, the cheerleader uniform or her leadership skills as Vice President of the senior class that most attracted Henry's attention but Henry wisely proposed.
After graduation, Sylva worked as a telephone operator and was a modern independent, self-supporting woman of the 1950's. She continued to work until the birth of her first child and was proud to contribute to Henry's college education. As with most young student couples, times were lean and families grew quickly. Sylva concentrated on the family and Henry got his degree and joined the United States Air Force as a DMG and that is when their 67 year adventure truly began. In 30 years of military service they were transferred 18 times. Henry flew the planes and Sylva raised the children. Sylva had a gift of creating a home filled with love, song, laughter and happiness whether living in humble base housing or in a beautiful home in Hawaii. Henry frequently refers to Sylva as the "Ultimate Air Force Wife" and she was. She offered him the support it took to achieve his military successes. While she preferred to stay behind the curtain, on those occasions when she stepped into the light she shone brightly with her leadership and hard work. The other military wives fondly reported her to be "The Epitome of a General officer's wife". Henry and Sylva retired from their military life and moved back to the family farm and converted it to The Eagles Roost Farm and Orchard. She spent the next 30 years growing fruit, teaching young workers about work ethics and caring for her community of North East.
Sylva was blessed with three children, Susan, Craig and Eva. She ADORED being their mother and was their best friend, confidante, supporter, spoiler. All this was shared further with the arrival of Cole, Alison, Seth, Zoie, Kaija, Caleb, Dane and Leif for whom she was Grannie. She was also blessed with 4 great grandchildren, Gavin, Oliver, Nell and Woods.
Sylva departed this world on Wednesday February 26, 2020. The significance of this date should not be misunderstood. It was Ash Wednesday and it was exactly two months after the death of her daughter, Susan Cheryl Passi-Klaus. Her family is grieving the loss of wife, mother, grandparent, sibling and friend but take great comfort that the first born daughter of Sylva is greeting and welcoming her to Gods eternal resting place.
Sylva was preceded in death by her parents, Eva and Horace Reynolds, siblings, Edna Downing, Marie Brown, Harvey Reynolds and Clinton Reynolds, and her daughter, Susan Passi Klaus. She leaves behind her husband, Col. Henry Passi (North East, MD), son, Craig H. Passi (North East MD), daughter and son in law, Eva and Del Gustafson (Tulsa, OK) and son in law, Dale Klaus (Nashville, TN). She has one remaining sister, Sandra Funke (Elkton, MD). Her grandchildren are spread through the country and world...Cole, Jenny, Oliver and Nell Gustafson (Nashville, TN), Seth, Mallory and Woods Gustafson (Fairhope, AL), Dane Gustafson (Tulsa OK), Leif Gustafson (Tulsa,OK), Alison and Gavin Passi (St Paul Park, MN), Kaija Passi (Hanoi, Vietnam), Caleb Passi (North East, MD) and Zoie Klaus (Lansing, MI). She will be greatly missed.
Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD.
Funeral service, conducted by Rev. Sean Hurm will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Hart's United Methodist Church, 3203 Turkey Point Road, North East, MD.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 28, 2020