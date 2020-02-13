|
Sylvia Grace Underwood, age 87, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born in Elkton on February 9, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Archie Van Den Heuvel and Dorothea Hudson.
Mrs. Underwood attended Elkton High School and retired from the A&P Grocery Store. She was a partner alongside her husband in their business, Pine Valley Christmas Trees. Mrs. Underwood was a longtime member of Moore's Chapel United Methodist Church, Elkton. She was a member and Vice President of the Maryland Christmas Tree Association, and volunteered as a judge with the Board of Elections for many years. An avid bowler, she traveled the country to participate in bowling tournaments, loved playing cards, and enjoyed winters in Florida. Mrs. Underwood loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, William Underwood; children, Larry Underwood (Dale), Joncie Underwood, Kathleen Wilson, and Michael Underwood (Shirley); grandchildren, Amy Plante, Lori Underwood, Amanda Lauritsen, Alicia Luff, Alexander Luff, Curtis Carpenter, Kelley Patrick, William Curley, Elizabeth Curley, Mallory Reiber, Chelsea Salata, and Shelby Underwood; many beloved great-grandchildren; sister, Janet Turner; niece, Gail Gilstad; and nephews, Bruce Turner and John Turner.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921. Funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., Monday, February 17, at the funeral home, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Friends Cemetery, Calvert, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christmas Family Fund at Moore's Chapel, or to , in care of the funeral home at the above address.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 14, 2020