1946 - 2019
Sylvia "Elaine" (Spencer) Jones, age 73, of Grapevine, TX passed away on July 29th, 2019. Elaine was born in Havre de Grace, MD on February 2, 1946 to the late Franklin Eugene and Ruth Mae (Kleckner) Spencer.

Elaine graduated high school from Shenandoah Valley Academy in New Market, VA, later becoming an RN. She had a long nursing career beginning in Oklahoma City and ending near her home in Grapevine, TX.

She loved talking about her childhood growing up in Port Deposit sledding, biking, hiding under the granite steps, swimming in the town pool and spending time with friends, especially her best friend and neighbor Patsy Peters Bennett.

In recent years she loved spending time with her Grandson Zachary Jones and watching him grow. In her heart she always wanted the best for everyone.

She is survived by her husband, Farrell E. Jones, brothers Nathan E. (Linda) Spencer, F. Ray (Peggy) Spencer, sister Brenda M. (Fred) Zellman in addition to nephew F. Ray Spencer II, nieces Dawn E. Mosley, Torri R. White, Sarah M. Hugo and Amanda R. Warfield.

She was predeceased by her niece Kimberly Spencer Hollis.

A memorial service will be held at a later date near her home in Grapevine, TX.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Aug. 7, 2019
