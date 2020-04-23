Home

Sylvia Kudrewicz


1926 - 2020
Sylvia Kudrewicz Obituary
Sylvia Kudrewicz, age 94, of Elkton, MD, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. Born in Larksville, PA, on February 18, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Lucy Przybylowski Kolczynski.

Mrs. Kudrewicz had been a homemaker/seamstress. She loved sewing, knitting, crocheting, and trips to Atlantic City.

Survivors include her sons, Joseph Kudrewicz (Cynthia), Elkton, MD, and Michael Kudrewicz (Joann), Delhi, NY; grandchildren, Jeff, Bernadette, Kristen, and Stephen; and great-grandchildren, Caleb, Mylena, and Colton.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Kudrewicz was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Kudrewicz; daughters, Maryann Anthony and Maureen Fuchs; granddaughter, Nina Acaster; and all of her siblings.

Graveside service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 24, 2020
