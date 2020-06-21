Thomas Ronald "Ronnie" Davis passed away June 19, with his wife by his side. He is survived by his wife Connie of Chesapeake City, MD; his beloved daughter, Ashley and her wife Ruthie of Winston Salem, NC; mother, Virginia of Earleville; sisters, Diane of Cary, NC and Carolyn and her husband, Mark of Wilmington, NC. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas C. Davis.



As a young man, Ronnie worked for his family business, the Davis Market in Cecilton for many years. He later worked as a member of the maintenance crew for the Cecil County Public School system for 25 years before retiring in 2018.



Ronnie was an avid outdoorsman with a love for hunting, fishing, crabbing and boating. He also enjoyed cooking, catering and entertaining for family and friends. He was a prankster, well known for making you laugh with a funny story and loved to nickname his family and friends. He enjoyed family trips with the "vacationers" and leaves behind many cherished memories for those he traveled with.



Ronnie was loved by so many and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.



A celebration of life, graveside will be held on Wednesday, June 24 at 11 am at St. Stephen's Cemetery, 10 Glebe Rd. Earleville, MD.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Quality Deer Management Association (QDMA), 1315 Bachman Valley Rd., Westminster, MD 21158.



Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.



