T. Ronald "Ronnie" Davis
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share T.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Ronald "Ronnie" Davis passed away June 19, with his wife by his side. He is survived by his wife Connie of Chesapeake City, MD; his beloved daughter, Ashley and her wife Ruthie of Winston Salem, NC; mother, Virginia of Earleville; sisters, Diane of Cary, NC and Carolyn and her husband, Mark of Wilmington, NC. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas C. Davis.

As a young man, Ronnie worked for his family business, the Davis Market in Cecilton for many years. He later worked as a member of the maintenance crew for the Cecil County Public School system for 25 years before retiring in 2018.

Ronnie was an avid outdoorsman with a love for hunting, fishing, crabbing and boating. He also enjoyed cooking, catering and entertaining for family and friends. He was a prankster, well known for making you laugh with a funny story and loved to nickname his family and friends. He enjoyed family trips with the "vacationers" and leaves behind many cherished memories for those he traveled with.

Ronnie was loved by so many and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life, graveside will be held on Wednesday, June 24 at 11 am at St. Stephen's Cemetery, 10 Glebe Rd. Earleville, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Quality Deer Management Association (QDMA), 1315 Bachman Valley Rd., Westminster, MD 21158.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved