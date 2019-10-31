|
Tahna Cameron Frazer, age 71, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Born in Elkton on July 13, 1948, she was the daughter of J. Robert "Bob" Cameron, Elkton, MD, and the late Betty Widdoes Cameron.
Mrs. Frazer was a homemaker. She was an avid reader and loved her dog, Mitsie.
In addition to her father, survivors include her husband of 53 years, James S. Frazer; children, Kealy Swanson (Scott), Nikki Frazer (Augusto Osorio), all of Manassas, VA, and Jamie Frazer, Elkton, MD; siblings, J. Robert Cameron, Jr., Christine C. Brown and Arthur B. Cameron, III; and 7 grandchildren.
Funeral service and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to House of Hope Animal Rescue at HOHanimalrescue.org.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Nov. 1, 2019