Tammy D. (Allen) Goheen


1967 - 2020
Tammy D. (Allen) Goheen Obituary
Tammy D. Goheen, 52 of Peach Bottom, PA, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the Jennersville Hospital Tower Health, West Grove, PA.

Born in Elkton, MD, on August 19, 1967, she was the daughter of the late Daniel Lee and Patricia (Beal) Allen.

Tammy worked at Walmart, Oxford, PA in the Deli/Bakery.

She was a great bartender, enjoyed the beach and lighthouses. She loved her dog Cheyenne, who was her constant companion.

Survivors include her son: John Miller, Jr. (Marcy); two granddaughters: Anna and Leah; her siblings: Deborah Allen, Bobby Allen, Treasa Cimorose and Missy Allen all of Elkton, MD; close friend: Ann Sawyers of Peach Bottom, PA; and many nieces and nephews.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 25, 2020
