Teresa Marie Dvorak Lusby, age 88, of Elkton, MD, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Elkton on August 22, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E., Jr., and Marie Smrcina Dvorak.Mrs. Lusby had worked as a secretary for several area law firms and for Immaculate Conception Church. She retired from the Cecil County Department of Social Services. Mrs. Lusby was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. She loved spending time with her family, decorating cakes for family and friends, and baking. Mrs. Lusby enjoyed camping and taking trips with the Cecil Travelers.Survivors include her children, Herbert N. Lusby, Jr. (Antoya), Diana M. Reed (David), and Karen E. Lusby, all of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Crystal and Grace Lusby, and Adam and Leah Reed; and siblings, Anthony R. Dvorak, Christine E. Cameron, both of Elkton, MD, and Sister Rose Teresa, O.S.F., Reading, PA.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lusby was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Herbert N. Lusby, Sr.; and brothers, Robert J. Dvorak, J. Gerard Dvorak, and Albert J. Dvorak.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation in the church chapel from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 455 Bow Street, Elkton, MD 21921.