Teresa Michelle (Roland) Anderson
1967 - 2020
Teresa Michelle Anderson, 52 of North East, MD, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Born in Lancaster, PA, on September 28, 1967, she was the daughter of the late Marlin and Brenda (Sexton) Roland.

Teresa loved caring for her family. She enjoyed painting.

Survivors include her loving husband of 13 years: Randy Anderson; 2 sons: Zach Moore of Elkton, MD and Codi Moore of Perryville, MD; 2 stepdaughters: Ashley Anderson of Elkton, MD and Lauren Haggerty of Baltimore, MD; 3 siblings: Mike Roland and Jeff Roland both of Elkton, MD and Kim Duncan of Charlestown, WV. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Teresa was also preceded by her son: Matthew Moore.

Memorial service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, with a visitation beginning at 6:00 pm until service.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 1, 2020.
