Terri Lynn (Jordan) Greene
1960 - 2020
Terri Lynn Greene, 60 of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 in the Harford Memorial Hospital - UM, Havre De Grace, MD.

Born in Havre De Grace, MD, on March 14, 1960, she was the daughter of Luther and the late Betty (Baker) Jordan.

She was a homemaker, who enjoyed taking care of her family, bowling and especially ice cream.

Terri is survived by her husband: Larry Greene of Port Deposit, MD; one son: Joshua Greene (Autumn) of Rising Sun, MD; father: Luther Jordan; siblings: the late, Crystal Dennison, Tony, David and Randy Jordan; and granddaughter, Chevelle Grenne of Rising Sun, MD

Memorial service will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Union UM Church, 440 Union Church Road, Elkton, MD.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com



Published in Cecil Whig on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
