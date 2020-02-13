|
|
Terry Jean Stanley, 71, of Elkton, MD, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. Born in Asheville, NC on March 7, 1948, she was the daughter of the late James and Gladys Stephens Johnson.
Ms. Stanley was the owner of a childcare service. She enjoyed crocheting, doing bead work and other crafts but her best times were spent with her family.
Survivors include her children, Walter Stanley (Michelle), Chesapeake City, MD, Mark Stanley (Karen), Newport News, VA and Sandy Alexander (Nina), Elkton, MD; siblings, Jimmy, Harvey and Joan Johnson, all of North Carolina; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Stanley was preceded in death by a grandson.
A Celebration of Life will be held 5 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Leeds United Methodist Church, 1579 Blue Ball Road, Elkton, MD 21921.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Leeds United Methodist Church at the above address.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Feb. 14, 2020