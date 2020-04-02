|
Terry Mark Horne, 56, of Worton, MD passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Survivors include his parents, Kenneth and June Honaker Horne, Elkton, MD; his wife of 21 years, Peggy Horne, children, Adam Horne (companion, Alex), Logan Horne (Emily), and LaTisha Smith (Bart); grandchildren, Charlotte Horne, and Cody and MaKenna Smith and brothers, Jerry (his twin), Kenny and David Horne.
See funeral home website, hickshomeforfunerals.com, for further information.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 3, 2020