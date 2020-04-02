Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Horne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Mark Horne


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Mark Horne Obituary
Terry Mark Horne, 56, of Worton, MD passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Survivors include his parents, Kenneth and June Honaker Horne, Elkton, MD; his wife of 21 years, Peggy Horne, children, Adam Horne (companion, Alex), Logan Horne (Emily), and LaTisha Smith (Bart); grandchildren, Charlotte Horne, and Cody and MaKenna Smith and brothers, Jerry (his twin), Kenny and David Horne.

See funeral home website, hickshomeforfunerals.com, for further information.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hicks Home For Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -