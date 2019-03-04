Home

Terry Thomas Dill


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terry Thomas Dill Obituary
Terry Thomas Dill, 63, of Earleville, MD, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Terry was born in Elkton, MD. He was devoted to his family. He enjoyed going to the park with his grandkids and spending time with them. His grandkids were his whole world.
Terry is survived by his children: five daughters; one son; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; five brothers; and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn D. Dill; his parents, Doris E. Dill and James F. Dill Sr.; and his grandson, Chance Harris.
Services and burial will be private.
To send an online condolence visit: www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home,

302-731-5459

Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 6, 2019
