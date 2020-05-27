Thomas "Tom" A. Sharpless, 85, of Short Gap, joined his Heavenly Father on May 24, 2020.Born December 4, 1934 in Luke, MD, he was the son of the late Raleigh N. Sharpless and Nellie F. (Herrell) Sharpless.He was also preceded in death by his three brothers, Danny, Paul Edward, and Gary Wayne Sharpless.Tom was a graduate of Fort Ashby High School, Class of 1953. He also attended the University of Maryland-Bayview Community College, graduating 1977.From 1953-1957, Tom served in the U.S. Air Force. He was an aircraft electrician, having served in Japan, Korea, and Moses Lake Air Force Base, WA.Tom worked for the State of Maryland, where he was a forestry supervisor. He then became a State Fire Marshall. After retiring from the State of Maryland, Tom worked part-time at the Upchurch Funeral Home, Inc.He belonged to Calvary Assembly of God-The Grace Place; Clinton Lodge #86, A.F. & A.M.; Ali Ghan Shrine, where he was a member of the Railroad Unit; William Shuck Memorial Post #136, American Legion; Past Commander, Gold Star Post #6452, V.F.W.; and, Short Gap Lions Club. While living in North East, MD, Tom was Past President and Chief of the North East Volunteer Fire Department and Past President of the Northeast Lions Club. Locally, Tom enjoyed being an Assistant Coach for the Frankfort Football Team and the Girls' Basketball Team.Most of all, Tom loved his family and his farm.Survivors include his beloved wife, Joan (Dayton) Sharpless, whom he married on May 26, 1957; three sons, Larry and wife Susan, Thomas, Jr. and wife Jennifer, and Steve and wife Sheryl; brother, Richard Sharpless; grandchildren, Steve, Randy, Kyle, Gavin, Mandi, Casey, Bethany, Mallory, Nikki, Jeremy, Amanda, and Kristen; great grandchildren, Dustin, D.J., Addison, Dayton, Annabelle, Abigail, George, Dakota, Kaden, Logan, Rylie, Weston, Charli, Josie, Alyssa, and Raydon.The family will have a private service with Pastor Wes Beahm, officiating.Interment will be in Omega-Alpha Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by Ft. Cumberland Post #13 Veterans Honor Guard. A memorial service by Clinton Lodge #86, A.F. & A.M. will follow.To honor Tom, contributions may be made to the Frankfort Athletic Boosters, 393 Falcon Way, Ridgeley, WV 26753.