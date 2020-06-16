On Monday, June 15, 2020, Thomas Bruce Diebold, Jr., passed away at the age of 57. Tom was born on December 15, 1962 in Elkton, Maryland to Thomas Diebold, Sr. and Donna (Russell) Diebold. He served in the United States Navy as a Machinist Mate from September 1980 to September 1986 when he was honorably discharged, having also been awarded a Meritorious Unit Commendation, Armed Forces Expeditionary Service Medal, and First Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. He received a BS in Engineering Technology from the University of Delaware and spent his career in Maintenance Management positions at the Delaware City Refinery and DuPont. Tom was an avid reader of history and politics, and he pursued a number of entrepreneurial endeavors in restaurant ownership and real estate.
Tom is survived by his wife, LeAnne (Bibey), of Bear, DE; children: Aaron, of Cary, NC; Alayna Greenwood and husband, Aaron, of Newark, DE; and Adam, of Bear, DE; grandchildren: Rori and Dakota Greenwood; and siblings, Stephanie Hamilton and husband, Carl, and Chris Diebold and wife, Keri, all of North East, MD. Tom was preceded in death by his father and his mother.
Services and burial will be private, but you may make contributions in Tom's memory to the American Heart Association.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 16, 2020.