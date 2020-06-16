Thomas B. Diebold Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday, June 15, 2020, Thomas Bruce Diebold, Jr., passed away at the age of 57. Tom was born on December 15, 1962 in Elkton, Maryland to Thomas Diebold, Sr. and Donna (Russell) Diebold. He served in the United States Navy as a Machinist Mate from September 1980 to September 1986 when he was honorably discharged, having also been awarded a Meritorious Unit Commendation, Armed Forces Expeditionary Service Medal, and First Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. He received a BS in Engineering Technology from the University of Delaware and spent his career in Maintenance Management positions at the Delaware City Refinery and DuPont. Tom was an avid reader of history and politics, and he pursued a number of entrepreneurial endeavors in restaurant ownership and real estate.

Tom is survived by his wife, LeAnne (Bibey), of Bear, DE; children: Aaron, of Cary, NC; Alayna Greenwood and husband, Aaron, of Newark, DE; and Adam, of Bear, DE; grandchildren: Rori and Dakota Greenwood; and siblings, Stephanie Hamilton and husband, Carl, and Chris Diebold and wife, Keri, all of North East, MD. Tom was preceded in death by his father and his mother.

Services and burial will be private, but you may make contributions in Tom's memory to the American Heart Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved