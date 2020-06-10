Thomas "Tom" Bradford Williams, age 64, of Elkton, MD, passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Tom was born in Havre de Grace, MD and was the son of the late James B. and Betty R. Williams. He graduated from Delcastle Technical HS in 1973. He was an ironworker and the co-owner and co-founder of East Coast Erectors. Tom was also a member of Ironworkers Union Local 451-Wilmington. He enjoyed fishing on his pier at home and in Nags Head, NC, collecting classic cars and music. He was also a loyal, life-long fan of the Washington Redskins. Tom will be remembered as a loving husband and father, a loyal friend and for the endless kindness shown to all.
Tom is survived by his wife of 36 years, Therese (Dougherty) Williams; 3 children, Ursula Gring (Daniel) of Sinking Spring, PA, Brad (Davena) of Newark, DE and Randall (Brianna Smith-fiancee) of Elkton, MD; 8 grandchildren, Faith, James, Tessa Rose, Fara, Jack, Benny, Natalie and Sienna and 4 siblings, Debbie Dickerson (Dave), Michael Williams (Becky), Melanie Gourdier (John) and Vicki Cannelongo (Skip).
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Tom's late mother, Betty R. Williams and his mother-in-law, Ursula C. Dougherty to the American Cancer Society, 92 Read's Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.
Service and burial will be held privately.
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in Cecil Whig on Jun. 10, 2020.