Thomas Edgar Dickerson, 59, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at home. Born March 25, 1960 in Elkton, MD, he was the son of the late Richard Earl and Anna Evelyn Council Dickerson.
Thomas was employed as a mechanic by the Petro Truck Stop of Elkton. He is survived by his sons: Thomas J. Dickerson, of Elkton, MD; Jason W. Dickerson, of Conowingo, MD; step daughter, Jasmine Sechrist, of PA; sisters: Mary Ann McGraw, of WV; Cindy Dickerson Lambert, of Cambridge, MD; and Vicki Lynn Rakes, of Conowingo, MD.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 12 Noon at 1030 Dr. Jack Rd., Conowingo, MD. Mack McGraw will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
