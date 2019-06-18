Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Dickerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Edgar Dickerson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Edgar Dickerson Obituary
Thomas Edgar Dickerson, 59, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at home. Born March 25, 1960 in Elkton, MD, he was the son of the late Richard Earl and Anna Evelyn Council Dickerson.
Thomas was employed as a mechanic by the Petro Truck Stop of Elkton. He is survived by his sons: Thomas J. Dickerson, of Elkton, MD; Jason W. Dickerson, of Conowingo, MD; step daughter, Jasmine Sechrist, of PA; sisters: Mary Ann McGraw, of WV; Cindy Dickerson Lambert, of Cambridge, MD; and Vicki Lynn Rakes, of Conowingo, MD.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 12 Noon at 1030 Dr. Jack Rd., Conowingo, MD. Mack McGraw will officiate. Interment will be private.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now