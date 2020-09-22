Thomas E. Holcomb, 77 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at home. Born February 19, 1943 in Webster Springs, WVA, he was the son of the late William Russell and Susan Victoria Carpenter Holcomb.Mr. Holcomb retired from General Motors of Wilmington, DE, following 30 years of service. He was a member of the Jerry Skrivanek V.F.W. Post No. 8185 of Port Deposit, MD.Mr. Holcomb is survived by his son, Tony Sexton of Elkton, MD; two grandchildren; one great grandchild; brothers, Richard C. Holcomb and William R. Holcomb, Jr., both of Havre de Grace, MD, and David Holcomb of Summersville, WVA; sisters, LeAnn Holcomb of Webster Springs, WVA, Jacqueline Vandevender of WVA, Shawnda Holcomb of Ripley, WVA, Loretta Holcomb of Webster Springs, WVA, and April Holcomb of Martinsburg, WVA.Mr. Holcomb was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Ann Sexton, and son, Christopher Holcomb.Funeral services will be private.Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD