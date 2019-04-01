Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Thomas Jackson Collins Obituary
Thomas Jackson Collins, 85, of Cana, VA, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. Born May 30, 1933 in Patrick County, VA, he was the son of the late Victor A. and Alpha Mae Collins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Woodland Baptist Church, 331 Highland Drive, Mt. Airy, NC 27030.
Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, 4 p.m. at the Moody Funeral Home Chapel of Mt. Airy, NC. Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, April 2, 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Rev. Pete King will officiate.
A visitation has been scheduled for Friday, April 5, 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Conowingo Baptist Church Cemetery, Conowingo, MD.
Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD.
www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Apr. 3, 2019
