Thomas (Stricker) Johnson, 62 of North East, MD, passed away Saturday October 10, 2020.



Thomas was the son of the late Corbin Johnson, Sr. and Modena Johnson. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his sister Rona Johnson and partner Jeanie Workman.



He is survived by one daughter Kelly Kruize (Bryan), four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two brothers, Danny and Corbin (Jr.) Johnson; two sisters, Shelia Cook and Helen Hamm.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.



