Thomas Ocasio III, age 16, of North East, MD passed away on July 28, 2019 at his home. Born in Fort Bragg, NC, he is the son of Amy (Piper) Ocasio of North East. He played football and baseball for North East High School and had plans of joining the U.S. Army and follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, uncle and other family members. Thomas was proud to be an American, looked forward to serving his country and making America great again. He enjoyed fishing, cooking, hunting, eating crabs, watching Hallmark movies with his mom, motorcycles and spending time with his friends.
In addition to his mother, Thomas is survived by sister, Michaela Ocasio; grandparents, Dale and Lynn Piper; aunts and uncles, Leah Dove, Holly (Josh) Meador, Christine (Billy) Piper and April (Matthew) Okerson; and cousins, Elijah Dove, Dalynn Dove, Malakai Meador, Brayden Meador, Asher Meador, Adella Piper, Micah Okerson, Aaron Okerson, and Jacob Okerson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on July 31, 2019