Thomas Wesley Husfelt Sr. of Chesapeake City, MD, age 76, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020. Tommy was born on October 23, 1943 in Elkton, MD to the late Vernon Husfelt and Mary (Bailey) Gifford.
Tommy loved watching sports, especially horse racing and his favorite teams: the Orioles, Ravens, and Phillies. He enjoyed sitting down and playing poker with his buddies. Tommy liked feeding the herd of deer on his farm. He especially loved his dog, Bella.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 53 years, Paulette (Breza) Husfelt; son, Thomas Husfelt Jr. "T.W." and his wife, Becky; daughter, Courtney Baer and her husband, John; grandchildren: Hunter, Hailey, Jordan, Abbi and Sophie; brother, William "B" Husfelt; sister, Ruby Alcorn and her husband, Bob and aunt, Jean Craig.
Services for Tommy will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to "Paris Foundation" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home 259 East Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921. For online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 25, 2020