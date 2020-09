Timmy D. Chenault, born January 30, 1959, passed away from health issues on July 31, 2020.



He leaves behind his mother, Bertha V. Medeiros; two brothers, Autry and Art Chenault; and two sisters, Jane Reed and Debbie Duquette. He is also survived by two sons, Timothy Paul and Robbie Dean. He is predeceased by his sister, Bertha Ann Chenault.



Due to Covid-19 there will be no service at this time.



