Timothy W. Estep, 51 of Nelsonville, WI passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 after a 2 1/2 year battle with cancer.
Born in Baltimore to Lorretta Estep and the late Robert Estep.
Tim is survived by his two children, his mother, brother, sister, brother-in-law, two nephews, and a niece.
He was preceded in death by his father in 2018.
Tim was employed with Alchemy Concrete in Wisconsin. When he wasn't working he loved hunting, fishing, and hiking. He also enjoyed hanging out with his friends whenever he came home to visit.
Tim was an organ donor and wanted his body donated to research for his type of cancer, Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL). Therefore, no funeral services will be held.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Jan. 8, 2020