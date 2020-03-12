|
Timothy J. Gomoll, age 80, of Elkton, MD, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born in Fremont, OH, on March 5, 1940, he was the son of the late Ford and Betty Zeigler Gomoll.
Mr. Gomoll was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was the former plant manager for Terumo Medical Corporation and Liquid Container, Elkton, and a former member of Cecil College Board of Trustees. Mr. Gomoll loved attending his grandsons sporting events. An avid gardener, he enjoyed watching FOX News, maintaining his aquariums, and reading.
The family would like to thank the many wonderful people who cared for Tim on his journey.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Gretchen Reinhart Gomoll; daughters, Kimi Gomoll (Jeff), Lancaster, PA, and Molly Gomoll (John), Rising Sun, MD; grandsons, Levi and Dakota; and special friend, Bob.
Funeral service and interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a .
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 13, 2020