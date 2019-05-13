Tina M. Drass, 58, of Galena, MD, passed away on April 4, 2019 at home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Tina was born on May 21, 1960, daughter of Carol Sue Kelly Drass and the late Donald J. Drass.

She was raised in Elkton, MD, where she was a 1978 graduate of Elkton High School. Tina had worked with her mom cleaning homes and businesses and as a dishwasher for several restaurants in Galena. She also enjoyed helping her neighbors with yard work. Tina loved swimming and horseback riding.

Along with her mother, Carol Sue Drass, of Galena, she is survived by her sisters: Lisa Ann Dillard (Scot), of Chesapeake City, MD; Kelly Devine (Mallory), of Egg Harbor, NJ; nieces and nephews: Joshua, Whitney, Cassidy, Harrison, Samantha, Parker, Alec, Maya, Haley, Kendall; and great nieces and nephew: Riley, Jase and Rowan.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 3 p.m. at Olivet United Methodist Church, S. Main St., Galena, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to Olivet United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 107, Galena, MD 21625.

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech. Published in The Cecil Whig on May 15, 2019