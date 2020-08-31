1/
Veneta Murl (Bouchelle) Sexton
1936 - 2020
Veneta Murl Sexton, 84 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away peacefully Friday, August 28, 2020 at home. Born January 28, 1936 in Elkton, MD, she was the daughter of the late Joseph S. Bouchelle Sr. and Veneta Hammond Bouchelle Frock.

Mrs. Sexton is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Earl D. Sexton, Sr.; sons, Earl D. Sexton, Jr. (Kathi), Steve R. Sexton (Diane), K. Paul Sexton (Trish), Brian W. Sexton (Joanne); seven grandchildren, Nathan Sexton, Carrie Lynn (Tom), Stacy Bates (Bryan), Raymond Blucher, Tracy Cox, Brandon Sexton, Trevor Sexton; three great grandchildren, Landen Blucher, Abby Lynn, Hannah Lynn; brother, Joseph S. Bouchelle, Jr, (Larue); sisters, Iva L. Lewis (Lib) and Ginger L. Kerchner (John).

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, September 3, 2020, 12 Noon, at the Charlestown Missionary Baptist Church of Charlestown, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020, 10 AM until 12 Noon, at the church prior to the funeral service. Pastor Dennis Gilbert of the Charlestown Missionary Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com

Published in Cecil Whig on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
