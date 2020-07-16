Vernon Dale Stewart, 78 of Elkton, MD, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in the Christiana Care, Union Hospital, Elkton, MD.
A lifelong resident of Cecil County, he was born in Elkton, September 6, 1941, the son of the late Charles E. and Margaret R. (Frame) Stewart.
Mr. Stewart retired after 42 years of service at Perry Point VA Medical Center where he worked in Grounds Maintenance. After retirement, he worked 9 years as a greeter at Wal Mart, North East, MD.
A 50 year member of North East Fire Company, North East, MD, He was inducted into the Cecil Harford Fireman's Hall of Fame and recognized for his 50 years of service by the Maryland State Fairman's Association. He was very active in the fire company, serving as a Lt. for the Fire Police and on numerous committees over the years.
He is survived by his loving wife: Carol J. (Slate) Stewart; one daughter: Terri Hamilton of Elkton, MD; one son: Craig Stewart (Kim) of North East, MD; two grandchildren: Christy Stewart (Mike Offidani) of North East, MD, Justin Stewart of College Park, MD; two great grandchildren: Vincent Alexander and Carly Rae; a sister: Barbara Tomlin of Hearst, TX and brother: Charles C. Stewart of Elkton, MD.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three siblings: Raymond Stewart, Betty Crawford, Doris Ann Lloyd; and his son-in-law: Leonard Hamilton.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 South Main Street, North East, MD, where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow in North East Methodist Cemetery, North East, MD.
For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com