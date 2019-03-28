|
Vernon "Buss" Denver Keys of Conowingo, MD, 88, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born in Quarryville, PA, on March 26, 1931 to the late William Keys and Lona Margaret (Miller) Keys.
Buss is survived by his two sons: Rickey Keys, Terry Keys; two daughters: Donna Witkowski, Shaunna Brooks; grandchildren: Tara Keys, Daniel Witkowski, Tyler Witkowski, Steven Brooks, Shaun Dotson, Alyssa Johnson, T.J. Keys, Kayla Keys; three great grandchildren: Jaxon Johnson, Azlynn Johnson, Robby Yingling; sister, Patricia Ann Temple; and two brothers: James Earl Keys and Charles "Bill" Robert Keys.
A Celebration of Buss' Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at West Nottingham Cemetery.
