R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen Street
Rising Sun, MD 21911
410-658-6030
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen St.
Rising Sun, MD
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A.
111 S. Queen St.
Rising Sun, MD
Vernon Denver "Buss" Keys


1931 - 2019
Vernon Denver "Buss" Keys Obituary
Vernon "Buss" Denver Keys of Conowingo, MD, 88, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born in Quarryville, PA, on March 26, 1931 to the late William Keys and Lona Margaret (Miller) Keys.
Buss is survived by his two sons: Rickey Keys, Terry Keys; two daughters: Donna Witkowski, Shaunna Brooks; grandchildren: Tara Keys, Daniel Witkowski, Tyler Witkowski, Steven Brooks, Shaun Dotson, Alyssa Johnson, T.J. Keys, Kayla Keys; three great grandchildren: Jaxon Johnson, Azlynn Johnson, Robby Yingling; sister, Patricia Ann Temple; and two brothers: James Earl Keys and Charles "Bill" Robert Keys.
A Celebration of Buss' Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911, where family and friends may begin visiting at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at West Nottingham Cemetery.
To read the full obituary and to send online condolences, please visit: www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 29, 2019
