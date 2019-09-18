|
Vernon Lee Holmes, of Havre de Grace, Maryland died September 11, 2019. He was the son of Ruth and Burton Holmes of Chesapeake City, Maryland. He was born May 19, 1943 at Back Creek, Chesapeake City, Maryland.
Mr. Holmes graduated from Bohemia Manor High School in 1961. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force having served in Newfoundland as an operating room tech. Upon discharge from the military he attended school to become a Registered Nurse and retired from Perry Point Veterans Hospital.
Mr. Holmes is survived by siblings, Lorraine Maloney of Havre de Grace, Ronald Holmes of Chesapeake City, Thelma Smith and Allene Rittenhouse of Elkton Maryland.
Mr. Holmes had many pets in his lifetime and in his honor please consider donations to an animal rescue or Humane Society.
Vernon had requested that a funeral service not be held. He donated his body to the Anatomy Board for the State of Maryland.
Published in The Cecil Whig on Sept. 20, 2019