Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Vernon Reid Adkins Jr. Obituary
Vernon Reid Adkins, Jr., 62, of North East, MD, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019. Born in Elkton, MD on October 2, 1956, he was the son of the late Vernon Sr. and Loretta Beamer Adkins.
A truck driver, Mr. Adkins enjoyed being with his family and working on old cars and motorcycles.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Terry Lynn Knight Adkins; children, Vernon Earl Adkins (Hopelynn), North East, MD and Todd Reid Adkins (Davina), Elkton, MD; brothers, Steve Adkins, Elk Mills, MD and Bradley Adkins, Elkton, MD; grandchildren, Jeanette, Autumn, Kayla, Vernon E. Jr., Victoria, Autumn Marie, Heather, Brenda, Brooke, Harley and Ricky as well as 12 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Adkins was preceded in death by his sister, Vicki Adkins and grandson Shawn Adkins.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton St., Elkton, MD 21921 where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be West Nottingham Presbyterian Cemetery, Colora, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Adkins' memory may be made to the funeral home at the above address.
hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The Cecil Whig on Mar. 20, 2019
